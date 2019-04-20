Man faces new federal charges in postal worker's shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been indicted on charges of trying to kill a U.S. Postal Service worker on New Year's Eve.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said Friday that 24-year-old Cameron Ruebusch of Elk Grove Village now faces one count of attempted murder and several weapons charges. He was previously charged with assaulting a postal worker with a weapon.

Prosecutors say the postal worker had just finished his route when Ruebusch approached his vehicle with a gun. The worker was shot in the shoulder as he drove away. The worker was hospitalized but survived.

Ruebusch's attorney has said his client is innocent.

