Expansion planned at Kansas City Automotive Museum

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas City-area automobile museum is planning to move, and grow.

KMBC-TV reports that the Kansas City Automotive Museum has outgrown its 10,000-square-foot space in Olathe, Kansas, which holds only about 30 cars. Leaders say they're considering various locations for the new museum, which could be as large as 80,000 square feet.

Among the possible sites are downtown Kansas City and the West Bottoms or Village West in Kansas City, Kansas.

The museum opened in 2014 as a nod to the region's rich automotive history.

Museum officials say Henry Ford built his first plant outside of Detroit in Kansas City, where Model T automobiles started rolling off the line in 1912. Also, the nation's first African-American-owned dealership opened in Kansas City in the 1920s.

