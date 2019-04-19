Bald Knob Cross of Peace to host Sunrise Service

ALTO PASS -- The Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host its 83rd annual sunrise service Sunday morning.

Folks are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets and sit on the south hillside for the service, which begins at 6 a.m.

The service begins about 15 minutes before sunrise, so attendees may view the sunrise during the service.

This year's service will be missing the traditional playing of bagpipes, but will have other instrumental music as a replacement.

Organizers want to remind you to arrive early, and that Highway 127 has reopened just south of Alto Pass, if you plan to take that route.