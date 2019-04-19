L&N Credit Union gives Louisville athletics $2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - L&N Federal Credit Union has donated $2 million toward Louisville's athletic department, which has renamed Cardinal Arena for the nonprofit financial institution.

The school says in a news release that the gift announced on Thursday will go toward its Next Step Fund to improve the student-athlete experience and capital projects. Athletics director Vince Tyra thanked L&N for its financial support and added that the company's mission and values closely align with the school in "creating a terrific student-athlete experience at UofL."

The 1,100-seat L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, connected to the university's Swain Student Activities Center, houses the Cardinals' volleyball competition and training facilities and offices.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.