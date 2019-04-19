L&N Credit Union gives Louisville athletics $2 million - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

L&N Credit Union gives Louisville athletics $2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - L&N Federal Credit Union has donated $2 million toward Louisville's athletic department, which has renamed Cardinal Arena for the nonprofit financial institution.

The school says in a news release that the gift announced on Thursday will go toward its Next Step Fund to improve the student-athlete experience and capital projects. Athletics director Vince Tyra thanked L&N for its financial support and added that the company's mission and values closely align with the school in "creating a terrific student-athlete experience at UofL."

The 1,100-seat L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, connected to the university's Swain Student Activities Center, houses the Cardinals' volleyball competition and training facilities and offices.

