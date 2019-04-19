Metropolis hosts first-ever Super City Brew Fest

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The City of Metropolis is hosting a festival that features breweries from across the region, state and nation Saturday.

The first-ever Super City Brew Fest will have more than 30 craft brewery vendors for guests to enjoy. Metropolis Tourism Director Trish Steckenberger hopes to the event can become an annual, city tradition.

"We do have a lot of Illinois breweries that are going to be here, so, locally, Big Muddy will be here. We also have several out of Chicago that are coming down. And more nationally-known brands like Sam Adams and Mike's Hard Lemonade," said Steckenberger.

The festival is Saturday at the Metropolis Harrah's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is 21+ only. More information on admission can be found here.