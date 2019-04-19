Mt. Vernon Police search for theft suspects

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The City of Metropolis is hosting a festival that features breweries from across the region, state and nation Saturday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect, who stole jewelry from a Mt. Vernon business.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.
(CNN) -- If you take blood pressure medicine, you'll want to double-check your bottle. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has expanded its recall of losartan potassium and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
(CNN) – . The technique is called Accelerated Resolution Therapy, or ART, and it involves using eye movements to desensitize a person to a memory.
WSIL - Low clouds drizzle and light showers will persist into the evening but will move away from the region Saturday.
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) - A Madison County man has been charged with stealing 135 firearms from a sporting goods store in southwestern Illinois.
(WSIL) – Two southern Illinois wildlife refuges are proposing changes to their hunting programs.
WSIL -- Scientists at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center have concluded that Hurricane Michael was a category 5 with 160 mph at the time of landfall on October 10, 2018.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- At 4:40 a.m. Friday, Herrin Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire in the 700 block of North 18th Street.
