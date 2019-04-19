Mt. Vernon Police search for theft suspects - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon Police search for theft suspects

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole jewelry from a Mt. Vernon business.

On Friday, April 19, around 11:42 a.m. Mt. Vernon police responded to a hold-up alarm at Kay Jewelers, at 3909 Broadway.

Upon their arrival, officers determined a man entered the store, reached over the counter into a display case and stole merchandise.

The man fled from the store with another suspect on 42nd Street in a charcoal gray hatchback with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Jefferson County CrimeStoppers at 242-8477.

