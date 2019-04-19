KMOX Radio personality Harry Hamm facing sex charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A well-known radio personality in St. Louis is facing sex-related charges.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday announced that 77-year-old Harry Hamm was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and other counts. Bond was set at $250,000 and Hamm does not yet have a listed attorney.

Hamm, of Chesterfield, is a broadcaster and entertainment editor at KMOX Radio. He is perhaps best known for celebrity interviews and film and theater reviews. He has been at KMOX since 1975.

A spokeswoman for KMOX says the company just learned of the "troubling allegations" and Hamm was placed on leave during an internal investigation.

