Weekend weather improves

WSIL - Low clouds drizzle and light showers will persist into the evening but will move away from the region Saturday.
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) - A Madison County man has been charged with stealing 135 firearms from a sporting goods store in southwestern Illinois.
(WSIL) – Two southern Illinois wildlife refuges are proposing changes to their hunting programs.
WSIL -- Scientists at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center have concluded that Hurricane Michael was a category 5 with 160 mph at the time of landfall on October 10, 2018.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- At 4:40 a.m. Friday, Herrin Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire in the 700 block of North 18th Street.
WSIL -- Drizzle, showers, and cold weather is the big weather story on Friday. Average morning temperatures this time of year around 50º, but this afternoon, we won't make it out of the 40s.
Jackson County (WSIL) -- Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested four individuals for unlawfully taking 114 bass.
MARION (WSIL) -- An event aimed at keeping seniors active and learning something new returns in May.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A detour on Illinois Route 127 south of Alto Pass is ending earlier than expected.
WSIL -- After a recent rash of scares at local schools, administrators want more money to beef up security.
