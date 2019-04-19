Weekend weather improves

WSIL - Low clouds drizzle and light showers will persist into the evening but will move away from the region Saturday. Any lingering showers near the Wabash early in the day should clear by noon. Locations west of I57 should see a mostly sunny Saturday. Strong NW winds will blow across the region all day Saturday.

Weather should improve greatly for Easter Sunday. Outdoor sunrise services will be chilly with light breezes and temperatures in the 40s. Sunday afternoon conditions will be much warmer with SW winds and highs in the 70s.

Next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.