Police: Springfield man stole 18 spare tires - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Springfield man stole 18 spare tires

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri man is facing charges accusing him of stealing spare tires off 18 Jeeps over the past month.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 43-year-old James Gilland is charged with felony stealing. Police say he took the iconic spare tire off the back of Jeep Wrangler and Liberty models in Springfield, mostly at parking lots for two hospitals and Missouri State University. He is jailed on $15,000 bond and doesn't have a listed attorney.

Police say Gilland sold the aluminum rims of the tires as scrap metal, and sold the tires to a car ship. Video surveillance helped lead to the arrest.

Gilland allegedly told police he was stealing the tires for money to support his opiate addiction.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.