UNSUNG HERO: Harrisburg teens help feed the hungry

ALTO PASS -- The Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host its 83rd annual sunrise service Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) --The new city council met for the first time Thursday night, and members made a motion to remove Todd Bittle as City Attorney.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A house fire destroys a home in Herrin just nine months after another fire at the same home killed a mother and daughter.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The City of Metropolis is hosting a festival that features breweries from across the region, state and nation Saturday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect, who stole jewelry from a Mt. Vernon business.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.
(CNN) -- If you take blood pressure medicine, you'll want to double-check your bottle. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has expanded its recall of losartan potassium and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
(CNN) – . The technique is called Accelerated Resolution Therapy, or ART, and it involves using eye movements to desensitize a person to a memory.
WSIL - Low clouds drizzle and light showers will persist into the evening but will move away from the region Saturday.
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) - A Madison County man has been charged with stealing 135 firearms from a sporting goods store in southwestern Illinois.
