Refuges propose changes to hunting programs

(WSIL) – Two southern Illinois wildlife refuges are proposing changes to their hunting programs.

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, near Marion, Illinois, is proposing to:

Expand hunting to include all species legal under Illinois state regulations, to be consistent with nearby lands. New species are: pheasant, Hungarian partridge, bobcat, striped skunk and woodchuck.

Re-open the refuge to hunting rail, snipe, dove, crow and woodcock.

Restrict some units to special hunts for underserved audiences.

Change method of take for deer to archery only for the Cambria and Group Camp Units.

Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge, near Ullin, Illinois, is proposing to:

Expand hunting to include all species legal under Illinois state regulations, to be consistent with nearby lands. New species are: Hungarian partridge, bobcat, woodchuck, striped skunk, rail, pheasant and crow.

Open additional acres to all species.

The public can weigh in on the proposed changes. Drafts will be available at Crab Orchard and Cypress Creek refuge offices for 30 days, beginning May 1. The two refuges will also host open houses May 9 for visitors to talk with staff and learn more about the plans.

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Open House

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9

Refuge Visitor Center

8588 Route 148, Marion

You can also submit comments to the refuge by mail to 8588 Route 148, Marion, IL 62959 or email to neil_vincent@fws.gov.

Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge Open House

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9

Refuge Office - Shawnee Community College campus

137 Rustic Campus Drive, Ullin

You can also submit comments to the refuge by mail to 137 Rustic Campus Drive, Ullin, IL 62992 or email liz_jones@fws.gov.