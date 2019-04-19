University of Missouri to cut space as state money declines - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Missouri to cut space as state money declines

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri is cutting down on building space to reduce maintenance costs following concerns about state budget cuts for higher education.

The Columbia Missourian reports that university planners have identified where to divest and demolish campus buildings in an effort to remove 750,000 square feet (70,000 square meters) of space by the 2023-2024 school year.

The proposal excludes residence halls and athletic facilities, instead focusing on buildings funded through tuition or state money. The goal is to bring the school's total building space in line with its operations budget.

The university's director of space planning and management, Gerald Morgan, says the school needs to take a different approach because state funding continues to dwindle.

The Columbia campus eliminated nearly 200 jobs last June amid stagnant state appropriations.

