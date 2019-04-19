St. Louis-area man pleads guilty in overdose death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A 23-year-old St. Louis County man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for supplying a dose of a type of fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose.

Jaleel Zakee Adams of Florissant pleaded guilty Friday to distribution of acetyl-fentanyl resulting in death. He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison at sentencing on July 17.

Florissant police found the victim identified only as R.I. unresponsive on Nov. 15, 2017. A medical examiner determined the victim died of acute acetyl-fentanyl intoxication. Acetyl-fentanyl is an analogue of fentanyl with no legitimate medical use.

Federal prosecutors say Adams sold R.I. the drug. The victim thought it was heroin.

