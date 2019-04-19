Man accused of interfering with flight attendant is indicted - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of interfering with flight attendant is indicted

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Nebraska has indicted a Massachusetts man on allegations that he interfered with a flight attendant, causing the plane's pilot to make an unscheduled landing in Omaha.

U.S. District Court records say Timothy Columbare is charged with interference with flight crew members. An Omaha court hearing for him is scheduled for May 16. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Columbare, who lives in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The records say Columbare interfered with the attendant on a Southwest Airlines flight that had taken off March 19, 2017, from St. Louis and was headed to Seattle. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Omaha, Mike Norris, declined Friday to provide specifics on what Columbare is alleged to have done.

