Cold, wet, and grey

WSIL -- Drizzle, showers, and cold weather is the big weather story on Friday. Average morning temperatures this time of year around 50º, but this afternoon, we won't make it out of the 40s. 

The system bringing the rain and cool weather pulls east by Saturday leading to a gorgeous weekend!

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the full Easter Weekend forecast tonight on News 3. 

  • Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire

    Friday, April 19 2019 11:32 AM EDT2019-04-19 15:32:56 GMT

    HERRIN (WSIL) -- At 4:40 a.m. Friday, Herrin Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire in the 700 block of North 18th Street.

    Friday, April 19 2019 11:17 AM EDT2019-04-19 15:17:47 GMT

    WSIL -- Drizzle, showers, and cold weather is the big weather story on Friday. Average morning temperatures this time of year around 50º, but this afternoon, we won't make it out of the 40s. 

  • IDNR arrests and cites four for unlawfully taking 114 bass

    Friday, April 19 2019 10:39 AM EDT2019-04-19 14:39:39 GMT

    Jackson County (WSIL) -- Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested four individuals for unlawfully taking 114 bass.  

