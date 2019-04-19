Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire

HERRIN (WSIL) -- At 4:40 a.m. Friday, Herrin Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire in the 700 block of North 18th Street. Upon arrival, the residence was fully involved. Firefighters worked to put the fire out, but the home is considered a total loss.

The house was unoccupied at the time. Fire chief Shawn Priddy tells News 3 it's the same home that caught fire in July 2018 resulting in the death of two women and has been vacant ever since. The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.