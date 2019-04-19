Grand jury indicts Kentucky sheriff following injury crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grand jury indicts Kentucky sheriff following injury crash

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a Kentucky sheriff on multiple counts following a crash that injured a woman.

News outlets report Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate was indicted Thursday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and tampering with evidence.

State police have said Pate was driving his personal pickup truck last month when he struck a car, injuring the driver. According to arrest documents, Pate's blood alcohol content was .15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Pate's attorney told WAVE-TV after the arrest that his client was entering a rehabilitation program.

WDRB-TV reports Chief Deputy Bruce Anthony is currently overseeing the agency.

