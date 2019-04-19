2 top deputies resign from Chicago prosecutor's office - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 top deputies resign from Chicago prosecutor's office

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Two top deputies to the Chicago prosecutor whose office handled the Jussie Smollett case are resigning.

Documents obtained through open records requests show the resignations will take effect May 3 in the office of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Both deputies say their departures are unrelated to the Smollett case.

Chief Ethics Officer April Perry wrote the memo announcing Foxx had recused herself from the case. Foxx has since said she didn't legally recuse herself but instead stepped back from the case. A Foxx spokeswoman said Perry is taking a job at a technology company.

The director of Foxx's Conviction Integrity Unit, Mark Rotert, is retiring. The division reviews alleged wrongful convictions.

Smollett was charged with lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January. Charges were dropped last month against the "Empire" actor.

Check out the AP's complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.