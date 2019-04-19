Seniors will get a chance to 'go wild' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Seniors will get a chance to 'go wild'

2019 Senior Fest Shirt 2019 Senior Fest Shirt

MARION (WSIL) -- An event aimed at keeping seniors active and learning something new returns in May.

Senior Fun Fest happens on Wednesday, May 22. The theme this year is 'Seniors Gone Wild.'

The Pavilion in Marion is once again the place to be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Healthy Seniors Action Team is behind the effort.

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22 , at 9 a.m. at the SIH Cancer Institute at 1400 Pin Oak Dr. in Carterville. You can learn more here.

