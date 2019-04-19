Route 127 reopens Friday morning

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A detour on Illinois Route 127 south of Alto Pass is ending earlier than expected.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says it will reopen the road to all traffic starting Friday morning at 9 a.m. IDOT previously said it would reopen that road by around 5 p.m.

Workers have a temporary runaround control by signals in place. Drivers are being asked to reduce speed and obey traffic control devices when driving traveling through the area.

The road was closed off in last month when IDOT crews worked to fix a washout just south of Alto Pass.