CARTERVILLE (WSIL ) -- April marks National Child Abuse Awareness Month and a local mother shares her own story to raise awareness.

Janet Simmons of Carrier Mills is the National Speaker for Shaken Baby Syndrome/abusive head trauma. Her daughter Kristina, was shaken at 8-months-old by a caregiver. Her daughter spent 45 days in the hospital initially. She is now 21 years old and is forever disabled.