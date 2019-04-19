IDNR arrests and cites four for unlawfully taking 114 bass

MARION (WSIL) -- An event aimed at keeping seniors active and learning something new returns in May.
MARION (WSIL) -- An event aimed at keeping seniors active and learning something new returns in May.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A detour on Illinois Route 127 south of Alto Pass is ending earlier than expected.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A detour on Illinois Route 127 south of Alto Pass is ending earlier than expected.
WSIL -- Rain is slowing down with only patchy drizzle lingering throughout much of the morning. Friday will feel more like winter than the middle of spring as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 40s.
WSIL -- Rain is slowing down with only patchy drizzle lingering throughout much of the morning. Friday will feel more like winter than the middle of spring as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 40s.
Jackson County (WSIL) -- Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested four individuals for unlawfully taking 114 bass.
Jackson County (WSIL) -- Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested four individuals for unlawfully taking 114 bass.
WSIL -- After a recent rash of scares at local schools, administrators want more money to beef up security.
WSIL -- After a recent rash of scares at local schools, administrators want more money to beef up security.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The new Harrisburg City Council met Thursday night for the first time with all new commissioners.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The new Harrisburg City Council met Thursday night for the first time with all new commissioners.
SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is giving out 5,000 seedlings to schools in Illinois this week in honor of Earth Day on April 22.
SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is giving out 5,000 seedlings to schools in Illinois this week in honor of Earth Day on April 22.
WSIL -- In anticipation of and following the public release of a heavily-redacted version of the Mueller Report today, area politicians released statements throughout the day.
WSIL -- In anticipation of and following the public release of a heavily-redacted version of the Mueller Report today, area politicians released statements throughout the day.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.