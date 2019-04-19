IDNR arrests and cites four for unlawfully taking 114 bass

Jackson County (WSIL) -- Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested four individuals for unlawfully taking 114 bass.

Conservation police officers Chris Johnson and Troy Williams received information of three subjects, allegedly fishing Burning Star Fish and Wildlife Area. They drove around the area but were unable to locate the individuals. Using distinguishing features, the officers were then able to locate the individuals fishing at a private lake nearby.

Upon contacting the landowner, the officers learned the subjects did not have permission to be fishing the lake. Three subjects were cited for fishing without consent of landowner and unlawful take of 76 largemouth bass.

A follow up investigation revealed another subject who had taken 38 largemouth bass from the Burning Star property. That subject was cited for unlawful take of those fish.

The subjects were also issued various warnings and face potential civil charges for the restitution of the fish. The value of the bass is $456 according to state statute.