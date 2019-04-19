Kentucky disaster declaration covers dozens of counties - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky disaster declaration covers dozens of counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Dozens of Kentucky counties are included in a disaster declaration authorizing assistance following flooding in February and March.

The declaration covers 57 counties: Adair, Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Casey, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Grant, Greenup, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Trigg, Union, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office announced the notification from President Donald Trump. The declaration grants public assistance to repair roads, bridges and infrastructure. It will also give the state mitigation funding.

