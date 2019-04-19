State officials warn residents not to feed bears - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State officials warn residents not to feed bears

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State wildlife officials are issuing guidelines and warnings about feeding bears as the animals become more active in some parts of Kentucky.

Officials say an increase in activity can lead to an increase in bear complaints for those living in areas with established populations.

In a release the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is urging residents to change bad habits, like leaving food in garbage cans that can be toppled by bears.

John Hast, a bear program coordinator for the agency, says most bear problems revolve around food. So when a bear gets used to human food, even from the garbage, it begins to lose its fear of people.

Officials are forced to euthanize a few bears each year because they presented a potential danger to the public after being fed by humans.

