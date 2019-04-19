Almost winter-like, a chilly, damp Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Almost winter-like, a chilly, damp Friday

WSIL -- Rain is slowing down with only patchy drizzle lingering throughout much of the morning. Friday will feel more like winter than the middle of spring as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain is expected to redevelop this afternoon over southeastern Illinois and southward into Kentucky. Rainfall amounts through Friday will range from a 0.01" to 0.10" in counties along the northwest edge of our viewing area, to increasing amounts to as much as an addition 0.5-1" across southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky. 

Rain moves out for the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the Easter forecast on News 3 This Morning!

