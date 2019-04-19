Almost winter-like, a chilly, damp Friday

WSIL -- Rain is slowing down with only patchy drizzle lingering throughout much of the morning. Friday will feel more like winter than the middle of spring as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 40s.
WSIL -- After a recent rash of scares at local schools, administrators want more money to beef up security.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The new Harrisburg City Council met Thursday night for the first time with all new commissioners.
SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is giving out 5,000 seedlings to schools in Illinois this week in honor of Earth Day on April 22.
WSIL -- In anticipation of and following the public release of a heavily-redacted version of the Mueller Report today, area politicians released statements throughout the day.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.
Around an inch of rain has fallen today for much of the viewing area.
WSIL -- Paul Simon Public Policy Institute political expert, John Shaw, joined us on News 3 at 6:30 p.m. to give his analysis of the redacted Mueller Report.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dozens of residents and leaders came out Thursday to voice their opinions to the county board about its proposed amended budget unveiled earlier in the week.
