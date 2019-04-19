Suburban Chicago man gets 19 years for drug conspiracy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suburban Chicago man gets 19 years for drug conspiracy

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug conspiracy charges.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says in a news release Thursday that 31-year-old Gabriel Aguilar Velez of Aurora was one of three men arrested as a result of the same investigation that led authorities to seize a total of more than 22 kilograms (48.5 pounds) of heroin and cocaine.

They were arrested after federal authorities in 2017 pulled over a truck in Kane County driven by one of the other men and found the cocaine and heroin hidden in the tire. The other men- Juan Carlos Rivera-Arroyo and Israel Tavison - were convicted and are serving prison sentences of at least 19 years.

