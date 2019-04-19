Job Squad: April 19, 2019

WSIL -- There are several openings in this week's Job Squad report.

Up first is Shaffer Trucking. The Paducah based company is looking for truck drivers to join the national over the road fleet. Shaffer Trucking is hiring professional truck drivers to join their national over the road fleet. Home time options include 12 and 21 days out. You can learn more here.

Cowboy Up Auto in Christopher is looking for an experienced mechanic. Must have your own tools. The pay is between $18 and $20 an hour depending on experience. Email your resume here.

Christopher Izaak Walton Club is looking for a caretaker/campground host. Main responsibilities include but not limited to mowing, janitorial, general maintenance, assist with events, attend board meetings and maintain a presence at the Club to welcome all visitors. Send resume and cover letter to, 9893 Walton Ln. Mulkeytown, IL 62865. You can also call Bryan at 618-615-2211 or Nikki at 618-977-7240.

This week's Dream Job is a blast from the past. You may remember the ads that started in 1972 with "Mikey likes it!" referring to Life Cereal. Kids between the ages of four and eight can audition. Check out the requirements here. The deadline is fast approaching on Saturday, April 27.