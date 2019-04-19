Actor John Schneider helps local radio station raise money for S - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Actor John Schneider helps local radio station raise money for St. Jude

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An actor you may recognize from "The Dukes of Hazzard" stopped in southern Illinois Thursday to help raise money for St. Jude. John Schneider used his music to help with the cause.

Country music station Z100 held a John Schneider “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” contest to raise money for the organization. Watch the video to see the show at River Radio.

