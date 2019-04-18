Illinois and Missouri politicians react to Mueller Report

WSIL -- In anticipation of and following the public release of a heavily-redacted version of the Mueller Report today, area politicians released statements throughout the day.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement tonight, after reading more of the report:

I'm still reviewing the redacted version of the Mueller Report, but what I've read makes it crystal clear that this is anything but an exoneration of Donald Trump's actions. If anything, we now know for certain that Trump repeatedly lied to the American people, inappropriately attempted to end the Special Counsel's investigation, ordered subordinates to obstruct justice multiple times and stubbornly refused to participate in an interview with criminal investigators. This report also confirms—beyond all doubt and contrary to Donald Trump's false claims—that Russia attacked our democracy and interfered with our election in 'sweeping and systematic fashion' to help his candidacy. It confirms that the Russian government had 'a series of contacts' with Trump campaign officials. And it confirms that the Trump campaign shared internal polling data with the Russian government with the expectation that Trump would benefit from Russia's efforts. No amount of redactions can change or diminish these facts, which completely undercut the PR spin that Attorney General Barr and Trump inappropriately used to shape public opinion over the past few weeks. The American people deserve to hear the truth—and that is why Robert Mueller must testify before Congress in a public hearing as soon as possible to fully—and accurately—explain the report and the context behind its findings.

Earlier in the day, she released the following statement following Attorney General Barr's press conference:

Attorney General Barr's biased press conference this morning was a low point for our nation and the rule of law. It's sad to see the Attorney General of the United States acting as if he were the President's personal lawyer. The American people deserve the opportunity to read the complete findings of Robert Mueller and to hear from the Special Counsel, who must testify before Congress in a public hearing as soon as possible so he can fully explain the report and the context behind its findings.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement:

The Special Counsel's findings paint a very different picture than what the President and his Attorney General would have the American people believe. Special Counsel Mueller has provided a detailed and sobering report about the troubling contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians and about the President's efforts to impede and end the Special Counsel's investigation. I believe it is imperative that Special Counsel Mueller testify before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees in order to discuss his findings with Congress and the American people. The American people must have full transparency to draw their own conclusions. I've said from the beginning that I would take the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller seriously. He is a man of integrity, character, and duty to his country. I thank him for his service.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement ahead of the release of the report.

After 22 months and a team of 60 investigators issued 2,800 subpoenas, conducted 500 witness interviews, and executed 500 search warrants, the independent Mueller investigation and U.S. Attorney General William Barr - our nation's top law enforcement officer - determined what many had expected all along: there was no collusion with Russia. However, the American people deserve transparency. That is why I voted to pass bipartisan legislation encouraging the Department of Justice to release the report in the most transparent manner allowable by law and that would not jeopardize our national security sources and methods of intelligence gathering. As Congress and the American people review its findings in detail, I am pleased that we can begin closing this divisive chapter of American history and focus on creating jobs, growing our economy, keeping our citizens safe, and rebuilding our infrastructure.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement ahead of the public release of the Mueller report: