Local reps to host town hall meeting about proposed income tax plan

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.

Representatives Bryant and Windhorst will take questions from the audience and be joined by a representative of Americans for Prosperity.

If you would like to attend, the town hall meeting will be Monday, April 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Davis-McCann Center in Murphysboro, located at 15 N. 4th Street.

