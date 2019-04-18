Local reps to host town hall meeting about proposed income tax plan

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.
Around an inch of rain has fallen today for much of the viewing area.
Around an inch of rain has fallen today for much of the viewing area.
WSIL -- Paul Simon Public Policy Institute political expert, John Shaw, joined us on News 3 at 6:30 p.m. to give his analysis of the redacted Mueller Report.
WSIL -- Paul Simon Public Policy Institute political expert, John Shaw, joined us on News 3 at 6:30 p.m. to give his analysis of the redacted Mueller Report.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dozens of residents and leaders came out Thursday to voice their opinions to the county board about its proposed amended budget unveiled earlier in the week.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dozens of residents and leaders came out Thursday to voice their opinions to the county board about its proposed amended budget unveiled earlier in the week.
WSIL -- For the first time on record, every metropolitan area in Illinois lost people last year, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.
WSIL -- For the first time on record, every metropolitan area in Illinois lost people last year, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that applications for up to $500,000 in federal school safety grants will be accepted through May 31st.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that applications for up to $500,000 in federal school safety grants will be accepted through May 31st.
ANNA (WSIL) -- A trial has been delayed for a man charged with sexually abusing a child and taking inappropriate photos.
ANNA (WSIL) -- A trial has been delayed for a man charged with sexually abusing a child and taking inappropriate photos.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Wednesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said a driver slowed down to make a U-turn on the interstate near Sesser, causing a semi to swerve into the median to avoid hitting the car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Wednesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said a driver slowed down to make a U-turn on the interstate near Sesser, causing a semi to swerve into the median to avoid hitting the car.
ANNA (WSIL) -- William Wasmund is scheduled to go on trial next month, but Judge Mark Boie was just promoted to a seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
ANNA (WSIL) -- William Wasmund is scheduled to go on trial next month, but Judge Mark Boie was just promoted to a seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois woman has been charged with using an unidentified substance to spike the sports drink of an Illinois State Police trooper.
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois woman has been charged with using an unidentified substance to spike the sports drink of an Illinois State Police trooper.