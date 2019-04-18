Illinois tax policy to blame for population exodus: nonpartisan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois tax policy to blame for population exodus: nonpartisan group

WSIL -- For the first time on record, every metropolitan area in Illinois lost people last year, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.

From July 2017 to July 2018, the Chicago metro area experienced the largest raw population decline in the nation, shrinking by 22,068 people.

Danville (-1.2%), Peoria (-0.9%) and Decatur (-0.8%) saw the worst population decline among Illinois metros on a percentage basis. The Carbondale-Marion metro area shrunk by -0.5%.

The primary demographic of people leaving Illinois is the prime working-age residents (ages 25-54) seeking opportunity. This is the first local population data released covering the time period after Illinois' historic 2017 income tax hike.

Analysis by Illinois Policy Institute, an independent nonprofit suggests the most important factor in Illinois' migration problem is the labor market, which the Institute claims has been crushed by the state's unfriendly tax policy and business climate.

