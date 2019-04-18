Lawsuit filed over Waffle House shooting in Tennessee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit filed over Waffle House shooting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The mother of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House last year has filed the latest lawsuit over the attack.

News outlets report 21-year-old DeEbony Groves' mother filed the suit seeking $100 million and a jury trial. The suit was filed against Travis Reinking and his father, Jeffrey Reinking.

Travis Reinking faces four murder charges. The lawsuit contends he shot and killed Groves with a gun he wasn't supposed to have and Jeffrey Reinking should have kept the weapon away from his son.

Jeffrey Reinking is charged in Illinois with unlawful delivery of a firearm. He's accused of giving an AR-15 rifle to his son, who had been a patient in the mental health unit of a hospital.

The families of two other victims have also filed lawsuits.

