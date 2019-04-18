Woman accused of spiking Illinois state trooper's drink - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman accused of spiking Illinois state trooper's drink

Posted: Updated:
Valeria Martinez Valeria Martinez
Kevin Weinmann Kevin Weinmann

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois woman has been charged with using an unidentified substance to spike the sports drink of an Illinois State Police trooper.

Authorities say 45-year-old Valeria Martinez and Kevin Weinmann, both of Beardstown, were stopped Tuesday along U.S. 67 in Schuyler County for suspected criminal activity. Troopers separated the pair as an investigation continued and it was later discovered a substance was placed in a trooper's sports-drink bottle.

State police Trooper Mindy Carroll says the trooper drank what was in the bottle. The unidentified, affected trooper is recovering and stable. Additional information, including if the trooper was hospitalized, wasn't revealed.

In addition to unlawful methamphetamine delivery and battery charges, Martinez is charged with possession of cannabis. Her bond was set at $250,000. The 27-year-old Weinmann of Beardstown is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and intent to deliver, with bond set at $100,000.

Both were being held Thursday in the Schuyler County Jail. It isn't known if either have legal representation.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.