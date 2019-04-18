New judge assigned to Union County murder case

ANNA (WSIL) -- A new judge will handle a Union County murder case.

William Wasmund is scheduled to go on trial next month, but Judge Mark Boie was just promoted to a seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court. Associate Judge Charles Cavaness was assigned to the case Thursday.

Prosecutors accuse Wasmund of rigging a shotgun to shoot anyone who opened his shed in rural Wolf Lake, resulting in the death of a man in September.

He's scheduled to go on trial May 28 and his lawyer said he expects the trial to go on as scheduled.