Wreck caused by driver making illegal U-turn on interstate

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Jeff Coleman has responded to dozens of crashes on Interstate 57 during his time with the Benton Fire Department.

He said the emergency turnarounds in the median help first responders navigate through traffic, "We can respond a lot faster and get to the scene a lot faster than having to run all the way up to the next exit and then come back down on it."

But the turnarounds aren't for everyone. Wednesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said a driver slowed down to make a U-turn on the interstate near Sesser, causing a semi to swerve into the median to avoid hitting the car.

The truck rolled over in the median. The driver wasn't hurt.

Coleman said there's no reason for a driver to use an emergency turnaround on the interstate.

"First, you have to get off the interstate, so you have to slow down enough to make that turn while you have other vehicles that are traveling at like 65, 70, 75 miles an hour," Coleman said. "Then when you're trying to make that turn, you come back on the interstate, you're going to have to build up the speed to get up to traffic speed... You can become a hazard out there really quick."

Coleman said you should always get off at the next exit if you need to turn around.

