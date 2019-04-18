Wreck caused by driver making illegal U-turn on interstate

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Wednesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said a driver slowed down to make a U-turn on the interstate near Sesser, causing a semi to swerve into the median to avoid hitting the car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Wednesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said a driver slowed down to make a U-turn on the interstate near Sesser, causing a semi to swerve into the median to avoid hitting the car.
ANNA (WSIL) -- William Wasmund is scheduled to go on trial next month, but Judge Mark Boie was just promoted to a seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
ANNA (WSIL) -- William Wasmund is scheduled to go on trial next month, but Judge Mark Boie was just promoted to a seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois woman has been charged with using an unidentified substance to spike the sports drink of an Illinois State Police trooper.
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois woman has been charged with using an unidentified substance to spike the sports drink of an Illinois State Police trooper.
New York (CNN Business) – For the first time, the US Department of Agriculture has given the green light for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to buy groceries online and get them delivered to their homes, the agency said Thursday.
New York (CNN Business) – For the first time, the US Department of Agriculture has given the green light for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to buy groceries online and get them delivered to their homes, the agency said Thursday.
(CNN) – Paris prosecutors are investigating if an electrical short-circuit caused the fire that ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral.
(CNN) – Paris prosecutors are investigating if an electrical short-circuit caused the fire that ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally, rating the health initiative as one of his top priorities.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally, rating the health initiative as one of his top priorities.
(WSIL) -- The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors to Snake Road that gathering or removing reptiles is against the law.
(WSIL) -- The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors to Snake Road that gathering or removing reptiles is against the law.
CLINTON COUNTY (WSIL) – Lane closures will be between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturday and Sunday.
CLINTON COUNTY (WSIL) – Lane closures will be between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturday and Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Senate Bill 2075 would mandate that all Illinois parents enroll their 5-year-olds in kindergarten, starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Senate Bill 2075 would mandate that all Illinois parents enroll their 5-year-olds in kindergarten, starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Zeigler Royalton art teacher Michael Berry is working with educators from across the county to create the first Franklin County High School Art Show.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Zeigler Royalton art teacher Michael Berry is working with educators from across the county to create the first Franklin County High School Art Show.