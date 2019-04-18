Trial delayed in child porn case

WSIL -- Paul Simon Public Policy Institute political expert, John Shaw, joined us on News 3 at 6:30 p.m. to give his analysis of the redacted Mueller Report.
WSIL -- For the first time on record, every metropolitan area in Illinois lost people last year, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that applications for up to $500,000 in federal school safety grants will be accepted through May 31st.
ANNA (WSIL) -- A trial has been delayed for a man charged with sexually abusing a child and taking inappropriate photos.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Wednesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said a driver slowed down to make a U-turn on the interstate near Sesser, causing a semi to swerve into the median to avoid hitting the car.
ANNA (WSIL) -- William Wasmund is scheduled to go on trial next month, but Judge Mark Boie was just promoted to a seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois woman has been charged with using an unidentified substance to spike the sports drink of an Illinois State Police trooper.
New York (CNN Business) – For the first time, the US Department of Agriculture has given the green light for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to buy groceries online and get them delivered to their homes, the agency said Thursday.
(CNN) – Paris prosecutors are investigating if an electrical short-circuit caused the fire that ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally, rating the health initiative as one of his top priorities.
