Trial delayed in child porn case

ANNA (WSIL) -- A trial has been delayed for a man charged with sexually abusing a child and taking inappropriate photos.

Chad Anthony Miller of Dongola faces 23 different counts of child pornography, along with a charge of sexually abusing a child under 13 years old.

The judge in the case, Judge Mark Boie, has been promoted to the Fifth District Appellate Court, so a new judge will over take the case.

A status hearing has been set for May 9.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dongola man indicted on Child Pornography charges