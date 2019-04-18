Visiting Snake Road? Leave the snakes alone

New York (CNN Business) – For the first time, the US Department of Agriculture has given the green light for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to buy groceries online and get them delivered to their homes, the agency said Thursday.
(CNN) – Paris prosecutors are investigating if an electrical short-circuit caused the fire that ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally, rating the health initiative as one of his top priorities.
(WSIL) -- The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors to Snake Road that gathering or removing reptiles is against the law.
CLINTON COUNTY (WSIL) – Lane closures will be between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturday and Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Senate Bill 2075 would mandate that all Illinois parents enroll their 5-year-olds in kindergarten, starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Zeigler Royalton art teacher Michael Berry is working with educators from across the county to create the first Franklin County High School Art Show.
WSIL -- Rain will continue for the rest of the day with very few breaks. A cold front will move through this afternoon taking temperatures from the 60s back into the low to mid 50s by late afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser.
WSIL -- Below are Easter Egg hunts in our area that we have been notified about.
