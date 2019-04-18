Visiting Snake Road? Leave the snakes alone - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Visiting Snake Road? Leave the snakes alone

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

(WSIL) -- Planning a visit to Snake Road? Leave the snakes alone.

The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors that gathering or removing reptiles is against the law. 

A post Thursday on the Shawnee National Forest Facebook page said that "Collecting, removing, gathering, herding, harassing or having in your possession a reptile carries a $5,000 fine."

The Forest Service has an anonymous tip line. If you see someone collecting reptiles on Snake Road, you're asked to call or text (618) 201-3364. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Food stamps recipients can now order groceries online for delivery

    Food stamps recipients can now order groceries online for delivery

    Thursday, April 18 2019 5:45 PM EDT2019-04-18 21:45:13 GMT

    New York (CNN Business) – For the first time, the US Department of Agriculture has given the green light for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to buy groceries online and get them delivered to their homes, the agency said Thursday.

    New York (CNN Business) – For the first time, the US Department of Agriculture has given the green light for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to buy groceries online and get them delivered to their homes, the agency said Thursday.

  • Paris prosecutors investigating if short-circuit caused Notre Dame fire

    Paris prosecutors investigating if short-circuit caused Notre Dame fire

    Thursday, April 18 2019 5:34 PM EDT2019-04-18 21:34:47 GMT

    (CNN) – Paris prosecutors are investigating if an electrical short-circuit caused the fire that ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral.

    (CNN) – Paris prosecutors are investigating if an electrical short-circuit caused the fire that ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral.

  • McConnell proposes national minimum age of 21 for tobacco

    McConnell proposes national minimum age of 21 for tobacco

    Thursday, April 18 2019 5:30 PM EDT2019-04-18 21:30:34 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally, rating the health initiative as one of his top priorities.

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally, rating the health initiative as one of his top priorities.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.