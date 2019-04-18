Visiting Snake Road? Leave the snakes alone

(WSIL) -- Planning a visit to Snake Road? Leave the snakes alone.

The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors that gathering or removing reptiles is against the law.

A post Thursday on the Shawnee National Forest Facebook page said that "Collecting, removing, gathering, herding, harassing or having in your possession a reptile carries a $5,000 fine."

The Forest Service has an anonymous tip line. If you see someone collecting reptiles on Snake Road, you're asked to call or text (618) 201-3364.