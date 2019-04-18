2 sentenced in fentanyl conspiracy out of housing complex

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis men have been sentenced to prison for their role in a sometimes fatal drug ring based out of a public housing complex.

Daichi Horiace and Marquise Cortez Brown are among 15 people named in a federal indictment in July alleging a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl out of the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.

Horiace was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison; Brown was sentenced to nearly six years. Both pleaded guilty in January to drug conspiracy charges.

Three suspects in the case are accused of supplying lethal doses of fentanyl, a drug frequently mixed with or substituted for heroin and has caused deaths across the U.S.

