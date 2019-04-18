2 sentenced in fentanyl conspiracy out of housing complex - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 sentenced in fentanyl conspiracy out of housing complex

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis men have been sentenced to prison for their role in a sometimes fatal drug ring based out of a public housing complex.

Daichi Horiace and Marquise Cortez Brown are among 15 people named in a federal indictment in July alleging a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl out of the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.

Horiace was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison; Brown was sentenced to nearly six years. Both pleaded guilty in January to drug conspiracy charges.

Three suspects in the case are accused of supplying lethal doses of fentanyl, a drug frequently mixed with or substituted for heroin and has caused deaths across the U.S.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.