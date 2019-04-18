Road work planned on Interstate 64

CLINTON COUNTY (WSIL) – Lane closures will be between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturday and Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally, rating the health initiative as one of his top priorities.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Senate Bill 2075 would mandate that all Illinois parents enroll their 5-year-olds in kindergarten, starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Zeigler Royalton art teacher Michael Berry is working with educators from across the county to create the first Franklin County High School Art Show.
WSIL -- Rain will continue for the rest of the day with very few breaks. A cold front will move through this afternoon taking temperatures from the 60s back into the low to mid 50s by late afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser.
WSIL -- Below are Easter Egg hunts in our area that we have been notified about.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to increase enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act to prevent operation of illegal puppy mills throughout the country.
JOPPA (WSIL) -- School officials speak out on how they handle threats.
PERRY COUNTY -- Sheriff Steve Bareis says he was prepared to make $420,000 in cuts from his budget, but was flat out angry when he saw that county board members want to slash it by $1.4 million.
