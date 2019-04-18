Road work planned on Interstate 64 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Road work planned on Interstate 64

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CLINTON COUNTY (WSIL) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of upcoming lane closures on Interstate 64.

Beginning April 22, lane restrictions will be in place in each direction from east of Exit 27 (IL 161/New Baden) to east of Exit 34 (Albers). Crews will be doing pavement repairs.

Lane closures will be between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturday and Sunday.  Drivers should use caution in the work zone and expect delays.

Work is expected to be completed by early July.



 

