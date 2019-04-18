County-wide art show planned in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County students will now have another chance to showcase their art.



Zeigler Royalton art teacher Michael Berry is working with educators from across the county to create the first Franklin County High School Art Show.

The show will invite artwork from all secondary schools in Franklin County.

"I'm excited to show it to the community and have like this being the first one for the whole Franklin County," said Zeigler-Royalton student Mariah Myers.

Berry says the goal is to encourage the community to support the student's art and the critical thinking it stimulates.

"We always invite people from the community to watch our children do sports, you know, any awards ceremonies, so certainly we'd want them to come for art as well to see what kids are doing. The biggest thing for the kids, beyond what I just shared, as far as for them to learn, is them to see that people do support them and what they do," Berry explained.

The art show is set for Saturday, April 27 at Zeigler-Royalton High School. Doors open at 6 p.m. Award ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

Berry hopes to see the location of the art show rotate to a different school each year.