County-wide art show planned in Franklin County

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Senate Bill 2075 would mandate that all Illinois parents enroll their 5-year-olds in kindergarten, starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Zeigler Royalton art teacher Michael Berry is working with educators from across the county to create the first Franklin County High School Art Show.
WSIL -- Rain will continue for the rest of the day with very few breaks. A cold front will move through this afternoon taking temperatures from the 60s back into the low to mid 50s by late afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser.
WSIL -- Below are Easter Egg hunts in our area that we have been notified about.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to increase enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act to prevent operation of illegal puppy mills throughout the country.
JOPPA (WSIL) -- School officials speak out on how they handle threats.
PERRY COUNTY -- Sheriff Steve Bareis says he was prepared to make $420,000 in cuts from his budget, but was flat out angry when he saw that county board members want to slash it by $1.4 million.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Marshall County High School in Kentucky today to award a grant nearly a year after the school shooting killed two teens.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) — The lawyer for a man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Vernon said he wants an expert to look at the suspect’s mental conditions. Victor Serrano is accused of kidnapping and nearly beating a pregnant woman to death in December. Defense attorney Joe Cervantez said Serrano has mental health issues that may have played a role in Serrano’s behavior in December. Prosecutors believe he attacked a pregnant woman, then led police on a high-speed cha...
