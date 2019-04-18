Suspect says he was visiting schools to 'bless them' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect says he was visiting schools to 'bless them'

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Court records say a man charged with trespassing at a Columbia middle school told officers he was visiting schools in the area to "bless them."

Kelvin Joe is jailed on $10,000 bail on the felony. The Columbia Missourian reports that Joe was first given a "No Trespassing" warning April 9, when he offered money to a student at Gentry Middle School from the passenger side of a black Mercedes. He said he wasn't trying to lure the student into the car but was giving the student money as a "blessing." The vehicle was identified at a Christian school the same day.

He was arrested Tuesday after his vehicle was seen on security footage at West Middle School. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

