Heavy rain and a temperature drop later today

WSIL -- Rain will continue for the rest of the day with very few breaks. A cold front will move through this afternoon taking temperatures from the 60s back into the low to mid 50s by late afternoon. 

A secondary storm system will roll northward out of the Deep South into the Tennessee Valley this evening and spread another round of heavier rain into the area. Moderate, to at times heavy rain, will stick around a few hours after midnight before beginning to slow down and taper off early Friday morning. 

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest on when the rain moves out along the Easter forecast this evening on News 3. 

