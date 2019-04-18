Woman kills dog that attacked her nephew - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman kills dog that attacked her nephew

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A woman in Chicago shot and killed a pit bull that after it mauled and seriously injured her 9-year-old nephew.

Police say the boy was at a relative's home on Chicago's South Side shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the dog attacked him. After the attack, the woman fatally shot the animal.

The boy was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital. Police say he was critically injured but his condition has been stabilized.

Police say the woman had a valid firearm' owner's identification card but have released no other information about the woman or the boy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.