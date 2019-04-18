Rend Lake College holds 8th job search party

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Job seekers should make their way to Rend Lake College next week.

WSIL 3 is teaming up with the school to host the 8th annual Job Search Party. The event is free and happening Thursday, April 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Doubletree by the Hilton in Mt. Vernon.

RLC's coordinator of Special Projects, Jo Ann Dick, stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about it.

We also have a list of employers here at the highlighted link.

