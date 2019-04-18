Man charged in deadly shooting in St. Louis County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in deadly shooting in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with killing another man in a north St. Louis County apartment complex after an apparent drug deal went bad.

Thirty-one-year-old Justin Caffey, of Florissant, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the killing of 54-year-old Michael Hudson. He also faces one count of attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Caffey met with Hudson on Friday to purchase drugs when a dispute about money broke out. Caffey is accused of shooting Hudson after a struggle. The shooting led two nearby schools to go on lockdown.

Caffey's bond is set at $500,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

