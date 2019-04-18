Man charged in deadly shooting in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with killing another man in a north St. Louis County apartment complex after an apparent drug deal went bad.

Thirty-one-year-old Justin Caffey, of Florissant, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the killing of 54-year-old Michael Hudson. He also faces one count of attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Caffey met with Hudson on Friday to purchase drugs when a dispute about money broke out. Caffey is accused of shooting Hudson after a struggle. The shooting led two nearby schools to go on lockdown.

Caffey's bond is set at $500,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.