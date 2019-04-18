Teen charged with killing man who was trying to fix vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen charged with killing man who was trying to fix vehicle

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A teenager who is suspected of fatally shooting a man as he was trying to fix a vehicle in Kansas City has been arrested at his father's home in Columbia.

Eighteen-year-old Bryant Brown was taken into custody Tuesday and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the March 14 death of 29-year-old Deron Ross.

Witnesses told police a man confronted them as they were trying to fix the broken-down vehicle and told them they were being too loud. After a fight broke out, shots were fired, and the gunman ran away. Ross was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police used surveillance video from a nearby store to identify Brown. His bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.