Heavy rain and cooler air gets set to arrive

WSIL -- A very wet Thursday is shaping up across the region. If you were awakened this morning by heavy rain and loud thunder, I'm sure you were not a lone. Several waves of rain, some heavy at times, is expected over the next 36 hours.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s with south winds, but once a cold front sweeps through this afternoon, winds will turn to the north and temperatures will quickly dip back into the low to mid 50s.

Rainfall amounts will range from one to two inches in southwestern Illinois and much of southeast Missouri to as much as two to three inches in southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky. Severe storms are not expected.

