WSIL -- Below are Easter Egg hunts in our area that we have been notified about. This list will be updated.

If you have an Easter Egg hunt you would like to see on the list, please send a news release to news@wsiltv.com.

CARBONDALE

Thursday, April 18 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The Landings (2100 Reed Station Pkwy)

Click here for more information

MT. VERNON

Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. - noon

The Great Egg Race 5K at Spero Family Services, 2023 Richview Rd.

There will also be an Easter egg hunt, bunny hop fun run for kids, vendor fair, and great activities for the family

For more information, call (618) 242-1070 ext. 234

SALINE COUNTY

Saturday, April 20 at noon

Saline County Fairgrounds

Gates open at 11am

Click here for more information

If you live in Paducah, you can click here for a list of Easter egg hunts in your area.