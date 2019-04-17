Rain and thunderstorms return along with a cool down

WSIL -- It was a fairly mild but breezy day with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Unfortunately, the chance for rain and thunderstorms returns tomorrow along with a big cool down.

Rain and thunderstorms will move in early Thursday morning and stick around into Friday. An isolated strong storm is possible but the main concern will be the heavy rain. Rainfall totals across the region will likely range between 1 to 3 inches. Remember, don't attempt to drive through pooling water and stay weather aware tomorrow.

The system bringing us the rain will also bring us a big cool down. Temperatures will slowly drop into the 50s tomorrow afternoon, the 70s with make their return Sunday.

Easter weekend is looking dry and mild.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.