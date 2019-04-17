Education Secretary DeVos visits Kentucky school recovering from - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Education Secretary DeVos visits Kentucky school recovering from shooting

Posted: Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Marshall County High School in Kentucky today to award a grant nearly a year after the school shooting killed two teens and injured 18 others

The grant is called Project School Emergency Response to Violence and this year the school received $460,000. Superintendent Trent Lovett says the money will go towards paying four additional resource officers, mental health counselors, and to buy security cameras. 

The school used the a $138,000 grant they received last year to purchase metal detectors and to pay for a program that allows students who don't feel safe at school to learn at home. There are still more than 80 students in that program.

On Jan. 23, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. Gabe Parker, now 16, is charged in the shooting that killed Preston Cope and Bailey Holt.

