Education Secretary DeVos visits Kentucky school recovering from shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Marshall County High School in Kentucky today to award a grant nearly a year after the school shooting killed two teens.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) — The lawyer for a man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Vernon said he wants an expert to look at the suspect’s mental conditions. Victor Serrano is accused of kidnapping and nearly beating a pregnant woman to death in December. Defense attorney Joe Cervantez said Serrano has mental health issues that may have played a role in Serrano’s behavior in December. Prosecutors believe he attacked a pregnant woman, then led police on a high-speed cha...
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of health, education, and law enforcement professionals gathered at John A. Logan College Wednesday to discuss drug trends in Southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser.
WSIL -- A man is in the Union County Jail tonight, after leading police on a chase from Jonesboro all the way down 127 to Sandusky, Illinois.
HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest is asking for your input on mountain bike use at Lake Glendale.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois judge has been appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court.
WSIL -- A few sprinkles and maybe even an isolated shower are possible through late morning, but most will remain dry. A warm, but a windy afternoon with temperatures back into the middle 70s.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Spokesman Kevin Harris says the town hall is being held in light of the VA Mission Act of 2018, designed to improve veteran access to health care.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters battle a house fire in Mt. Vernon late Tuesday night.
